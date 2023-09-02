Oxford Public Library Partners with AT&T to Boost Digital Literacy in the Community

The Oxford Public Library has announced a new partnership with AT&T to enhance digital literacy among community members. The library plans to utilize the DigitalLearn resources and funding from this collaboration to increase the digital skills of individuals. Many people in the community feel uncomfortable using digital tools, whether it’s accessing library resources or navigating the internet in their daily lives.

One of the library’s primary concerns is the reliability of online information, particularly when it comes to health-related topics. By improving their familiarity with the digital world, community members will be able to discern legitimate information and make informed decisions.

As part of this initiative, the library will introduce an interactive digital board. This board will be used in live workshops at the library and will also be available for patrons who prefer to learn in a private space. Users can progress at their own pace without feeling embarrassed, with library staff on hand to answer questions and provide assistance. The materials will be accessible in both English and Spanish to cater to a diverse audience.

Library Director Amy Henderson emphasized the importance of digital literacy in empowering community members. The ability to access and evaluate information from digital sources greatly impacts the decisions individuals make in their lives. By equipping the community with the necessary tools to find accurate information, the library aims to promote digital literacy as an essential skill in today’s world.

According to Maria McCauley, President of the Public Library Association (PLA), public libraries play a crucial role in providing digital literacy tools and resources to their communities. The collaboration with AT&T for the second consecutive year will expand the reach of these initiatives, ensuring that even more families and communities can benefit from increased digital access and equity.

AT&T has collaborated with PLA to develop digital literacy courses, which are freely available in English and Spanish through PLA’s DigitalLearn.org. The Oxford Public Library will host a series of workshops and provide additional tools to help patrons utilize these resources effectively. The workshops will be held on Wednesdays at 12:00, and the library will make the tools available whenever it is open.

This partnership between the Oxford Public Library and AT&T aims to bridge the digital divide by empowering individuals with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By improving digital literacy, the library hopes to enhance the overall well-being and decision-making capabilities of its community members.

