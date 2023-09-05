Employees Prank Boss by Dressing Like Him and Capture his Hilarious Reaction

A hilarious video of employees pranking their boss has gone viral on Instagram, leaving people amused. The video, initially posted on TikTok, shows the entire office dressed in outfits identical to the boss.

Shared on Instagram with the caption, “Everyone looks so good,” the video starts with a text insert that reads, “We dressed like our boss for the day. LOL.” The clip then reveals the employees wearing light blue shirts and beige pants, mimicking their boss’s style.

When the boss enters the office and realizes the prank, his initial bafflement quickly turns into laughter. The video, posted on August 13, has gained nearly 2.4 million views and continues to attract more attention.

Netizens who have watched the video have expressed their delight at the boss’s reaction. One Instagram user commented, “The moment where it hit him, the cute smile as his head just went down.” Another person noted, “I can tell this is a very healthy workplace if all the employees are that open.”

Many viewers praised the prank for being harmless and promoting a good laugh, with one person commenting, “The kind of pranks we should be seeing more often. No one gets hurt, and it’s just for a good laugh.”

The video showcases the great sense of humor within the office and highlights the positive atmosphere among the employees.

In conclusion, this video of employees pranking their boss by dressing like him has become a viral sensation, spreading laughter and joy among viewers. It also emphasizes the importance of a fun and healthy work environment.

