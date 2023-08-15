Embracer Group Undergoes Major Internal Reorganisation

Embracer Group, the Swedish holding company known for its acquisition of video game developers, is currently going through significant internal reorganisation. This restructuring comes after the company apparently overextended itself, leading to layoffs and closures. While the process has already begun, a recent report has shed some light on the events that led to this situation.

According to Axios, citing “four sources familiar with the deal,” Embracer Group’s mystery partner, the one that backed out of a $2 billion deal after seven months of negotiations, was revealed to be Savvy Games. It was reported that the two companies had a verbal agreement, and when Savvy Games walked away, Embracer’s shares plummeted by 40%.

Savvy Games Group is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The state-funded investment group has been rapidly acquiring developers, and Prince Mohammed plans to invest billions from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), into various ventures, including video game companies.

Embracer Group had initially refused to disclose the identity of its potential partner during the negotiations. Axios mentions that sources were uncertain about the reasons for Savvy Games’ withdrawal, leaving that piece of the puzzle unresolved.

As Embracer Group continues its internal reorganisation, the question arises of who they will turn to for a new partnership. The company’s next move in search of a dance partner remains unknown.

Feel free to share your thoughts on the revelation that Savvy Games was the mystery partner and speculate about where Embracer Group might find their next potential partner.