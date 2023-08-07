The Embracer Group Announces Major Restructuring and Studio Closures

The Embracer Group, a Swedish video game media holding company, has been quietly acquiring numerous smaller studios over the years. With a staggering total of 131 internal video game studios and 15,000 staff worldwide, it became apparent that managing such a large entity was challenging. In June, the company revealed plans for major internal restructuring, which has already resulted in a significant number of layoffs.

This restructuring has started to take effect, and one of the studios that fell victim to the changes is Campfire Cabal. Bruno-Christian Beliboua, executive producer at Campfire Cabal, announced its closure on LinkedIn. Although the studio was founded just last September and had yet to release a game, it was unfortunate to see its operations come to an end. Unfortunately, the nature of the project they were working on remains undisclosed. However, it is worth noting that the founder of Campfire Cabal, Jonas Wæver, is known for creating the Expeditions series of historical RPGs and was previously assigned to lead future installments in the series.

While it is disheartening to witness these kinds of stories, it is expected that more studios within the Embracer Group will be affected by the ongoing restructuring. The extent of the impact is yet to be determined, but it is likely that more closures and layoffs will follow.

