Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Embracer Group recently experienced a setback in its gaming ambitions when a partner backed out of a transformative partnership worth $2 billion. This partner has now been revealed as Savvy Games Group, according to a report by Axios. Savvy Games Group is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund and serves as a vehicle for the country’s investments in the gaming industry.

Prior to the collapse of the deal, Savvy had already invested $1 billion in Embracer. This investment allowed Embracer, a Swedish publishing group, to embark on an acquisition spree, acquiring Limited Run Games, securing IP rights for Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, as well as obtaining prominent gaming properties such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

Embracer Group announced a “restructuring” after the deal fell through, which involves the shutting down or sale of studios and the pausing of certain game development activities. The company aims to complete this process by October 1st and has already begun trimming its studio portfolio.

The identity of Embracer Group’s partner in the abandoned deal had remained undisclosed until now. The collapse of the partnership has raised questions about the reasons behind it. The deal was intended to establish Savvy as a major player in the gaming industry.

Savvy Games Group, through its parent organization, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has been making significant investments in the global gaming sector for several years. The fund has acquired esports firms and invested in well-known gaming companies like Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, and Capcom.

Embracer Group’s CEO, Lars Wingefors, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its Swedish values in light of criticism over accepting investment from a group associated with Saudi Arabia, given the country’s human rights record.

While the exact reasons for the collapse of the partnership remain unknown, the deal aimed to position Savvy as a prominent gaming label in the industry.