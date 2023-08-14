CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Embracer Group’s Failed Partnership Revealed

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Embracer Group, a gaming company, faced setbacks in its ambitious plans after a $2 billion deal with a mysterious partner fell through. Recently, it was reported that Savvy Games Group, owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund, was the party that backed out of the deal in May.

Savvy Games Group serves as a vehicle for the Saudi government’s investments in the video game industry. Prior to the collapse of the deal, Savvy had already invested $1 billion in Embracer, enabling the Swedish publishing group to expand through various acquisitions and investments, including Limited Run Games and rights to popular franchises like Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider.

Following the failed deal, Embracer announced a restructuring plan, which involved shutting down or selling studios and pausing game development. The company expects to complete this process by October 1st.

Although the reasons behind the partnership’s collapse remain unknown, it was intended to position Savvy as a major player in the gaming industry. The Saudi Public Investment Fund, through Savvy, has been actively investing in prominent gaming companies and esports firms.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors defended the company’s decision to accept investment from the Saudi group, despite criticism regarding the Saudi government’s human rights record. Wingefors affirmed that Embracer’s values remained steadfast amidst the partnership.

As Embracer stays silent on the details of the abandoned deal, industry observers speculate on the potential implications for both parties involved. While Embracer’s restructuring efforts continue, the gaming community eagerly awaits updates on its future plans and partnerships.

