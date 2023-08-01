Baldur’s Gate 3: Embracing the Mind Flayer Transformation

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players will face a unique challenge as their character contends with an interdimensional tadpole that gradually transforms them into an Ilithid, also known as a “mind flayer” – one of the most fearsome enemies in the classic Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Larian Studios, the developer behind the game, presents an intriguing proposition: what if players actually embrace this transformation? The game introduces a hidden skill tree filled with 25 “mind-flayer-inspired” abilities. This impressive number of abilities surpasses what some single-player RPGs offer in their entirety. While data suggests that few players actually take on this path, the option remains open for those willing to explore the deeper, darker possibilities.

Baldur’s Gate 3 aims to surpass existing RPGs with its vast scope. It aspires to challenge the current king of the WRPG genre, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Larian Studios’ ambition and reputation in the gaming industry speak volumes, and the game is a highly anticipated release.

The PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch on 3rd August, followed by the release on PS5 a month later on 6th September. As the game approaches, players eagerly await the chance to protect themselves against unwanted intrusions and navigate the intriguing world of mind flayer transformation.

