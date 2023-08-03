Twitter’s Subscription Service Allows Users to Hide Checkmarks

Twitter’s subscription service, formerly known as Twitter Blue and renamed X Blue to align with Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter as X, has introduced a new feature that enables users to hide their checkmarks. For a monthly fee of $8, subscribers have the option to conceal the checkmark on their account. While it might not be completely undetectable to others that a user is a subscriber, the checkmark will be hidden on their profile and posts. However, it may still appear in certain places, and some features could potentially reveal the user’s active subscription status. The page notes that the company will continue to improve this feature for users in the future.

To maintain anonymity as a subscriber, one might need to avoid utilizing certain X Blue features. Subscribers can take advantage of perks such as longer character limits for posts (up to 25,000 instead of the standard 280), the ability to upload extended videos, formatting options like bolding and italics, using an NFT as a profile picture, and editing posts within an hour after publishing. However, using any of these features might inadvertently disclose that a user is an X Blue subscriber.

Before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the blue checkmark symbolized an account’s credibility and authenticity under Twitter’s verification system. Musk decided to transform checkmarks into a benefit for paying subscribers and removed checkmarks from most accounts that were verified under the previous system. This change gave rise to the popular meme “This MF paid for Twitter.”

Having a checkmark does not necessarily indicate that a user has paid for a subscription. Accounts with over 1 million followers often possess checkmarks, even without payment. However, it appears that to remove the checkmark, one must subscribe to X Blue and pay the monthly fee.

Initially, it was possible to determine if someone had paid for a checkmark by clicking on it, which would display a message indicating either subscription verification or verification under the old system. The current message simply states that the account is verified. However, the pop-up still shows the date of verification, such as “Verified since December 2009” for Donald Trump’s account, indicating when the checkmark was obtained in relation to Musk’s system change.

Musk’s own account has a unique designation that identifies it as an affiliate of @X on X and claims to have been verified since 3000 BCE.