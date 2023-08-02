CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Twitter Introduces Feature to Hide Verification Badge for Paid Subscribers

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Back in the day, blue ticks on Twitter were highly coveted and required an application process. However, when Elon Musk took charge, he allowed users to purchase a verification badge for $8, attracting a wave of memes and criticism.

To address the growing issue, Twitter has now released a feature that had been previously leaked. This feature allows paid subscribers to hide their verification badge from other users. Subscribers can now choose to hide the checkmark on their profile and posts, although it may still appear in certain places or when using certain features. However, some functionality may be limited while the checkmark is hidden.

The option to “Hide your blue checkmark” is visible in the “Profile customization” page of Account Settings for Twitter Blue subscribers. It’s worth noting the irony in the fact that Elon Musk, who once touted the blue checkmark as a symbol of power to the people, has now provided an option to hide it. The current state of Twitter, with significant declines in advertising revenue, sudden brand changes, and confusion around account suspensions and reinstatements, might explain this unexpected development.

While more information on this topic is not readily available, it is clear that Twitter is constantly evolving and making changes to improve user experience.

By Gabriel Botha

