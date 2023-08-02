Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue Checkmark can now be hidden

Elon Musk, known for his humor, has made an interesting move on Twitter. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has allowed users who pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue to hide their blue checkmark. The blue checkmark is a coveted symbol indicating verified accounts. It grants certain benefits such as a short window to edit posts and fewer ads.

The announcement was made quietly on Twitter Blue’s about page. While the checkmark will be hidden on users’ profiles and posts, it may still appear in some places and specific features could reveal the active subscription. Some features may also be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden. Twitter plans to further improve this new feature based on user feedback.

This move by Elon Musk comes after much debate and controversy surrounding the blue checkmark. Many discussions revolved around who should have it, the cost of obtaining it, and whether it should be given to deceased celebrities. This change allows users to decide whether they want to display the blue checkmark, giving them more control over their online presence.

Overall, Elon Musk’s decision to allow users to hide their blue checkmark adds a new level of flexibility for Twitter Blue subscribers. It remains to be seen how users will respond to this option and if other social media platforms will follow suit in providing similar features.