Hendersonville Elks Lodge Holds Annual Apple Breakfast to Support Local Families in Need

On September 3rd, 2023, the Hendersonville Elks Lodge once again hosted its annual Apple Breakfast as part of the N.C. Apple Festival. This tradition has been going on for more than 40 years, and its proceeds contribute to the Elks Lodge’s significant charity project: providing Christmas gifts for over 100 local families in need.

The Apple Breakfast has become a staple in the community, drawing in residents and festival-goers alike. This year was no different, as people flocked to the event to indulge in a delicious breakfast while supporting a good cause. The proceeds from the breakfast directly fund the Elks Lodge’s efforts to make Christmas a little brighter for those who may be struggling financially.

For decades, the Elks Lodge has been committed to giving back to the community, and the Apple Breakfast is one of the ways they achieve this. By organizing this annual event, they are able to gather resources, both financial and volunteer-based, to ensure that families in need receive gifts during the holiday season.

The N.C. Apple Festival is an integral part of the Hendersonville community, celebrating the region’s rich apple industry. The festival showcases various apple-themed events, including the Apple Breakfast at the Elks Lodge. This event not only brings people together for a fun and tasty morning, but it also emphasizes the importance of supporting those less fortunate.

By attending the Apple Breakfast and contributing to the Elks Lodge’s charity project, individuals are actively helping to make a positive impact in their local community. The funds raised enable the Elks Lodge to purchase gifts and essentials for families who may otherwise struggle to provide these items during the holiday season.

The Hendersonville Elks Lodge’s dedication to helping others is truly commendable. Through events like the Apple Breakfast, they are able to bring joy and holiday cheer to those who need it the most.

