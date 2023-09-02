Elizabeth Taylor’s Former Palm Springs Vacation Home Hits the Market for $4.95 Million

Elizabeth Taylor’s former vacation home in Palm Springs, California, is now for sale with a price tag of $4.95 million. Known as “Casa Coachella,” the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house is located in the historic Old Las Palmas neighborhood. The property offers stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains and was recently redecorated by Taylor’s friend, supermodel Kathy Ireland, in collaboration with real estate company Zoom Casa.

The 4,200-square-foot home was purchased by Taylor in 2004 for $1.4 million and has been featured in magazines, books, films, and television. It has also hosted a variety of guests, including celebrities, world leaders, and royalty. The main room of the house is open-concept with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for abundant natural light and breathtaking views.

The house boasts a modern and minimalist design, with an earth-tone color palette. The living room leads to a dining area and a spacious kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and an eat-in peninsula. Additionally, there is a covered terrace with a full kitchen and bar overlooking the beautiful waterfall-accented swimming pool.

The home includes four bedrooms, each with its own adjoining bathroom featuring soaking tubs and walk-in showers. It also features a security system with specialized access for first responders. The property is filled with personal touches that reflect Taylor’s life and legacy, including an original Andy Warhol artwork of Taylor and her Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The current owner of the property is Fred Bin, CEO of Zoom Casa. He stated that their program allows sellers to maximize their equity while selling with certainty and convenience. Elizabeth Taylor, a Hollywood icon, was known for her glamorous appearances in movies such as “National Velvet,” “Cleopatra,” and “Father of the Bride.” With eight marriages and two Oscar wins, she left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Taylor passed away in 2011 at the age of 79.

