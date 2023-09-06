Easton Area School District to Implement Digital Report Cards

The Easton Area School District in Easton, Pennsylvania is planning to transition from traditional paper-based report cards to digital report cards for elementary school students. Director of Elementary Education Andrew Doster revealed the district’s plan during a recent school board meeting.

According to Doster, the transition to digital report cards will be phased in over the course of the 2023-2024 school year. During the first trimester, physical report cards will still be issued to students. However, starting from the second trimester, the district will begin introducing digital report cards.

Parents will have the option to receive both a printed report card and a digital version during the second trimester. However, by the end of the third trimester, all report cards will be made available only in a digital format.

The implementation of digital report cards is expected to offer several benefits. Firstly, it will enhance the efficiency of the reporting process by eliminating the need for manual data entry and paperwork. Additionally, digital report cards provide parents with immediate access to their child’s grades and progress, enabling them to stay updated and involved in their education.

The move towards digital report cards aligns with the broader adoption of technology in education. Many school districts are incorporating digital platforms and tools to streamline administrative processes and provide students and parents with easier access to information.

The Easton Area School District’s decision to implement digital report cards reflects their commitment to modernizing education and improving communication with parents. The transition to digital report cards is an important step towards a more efficient and accessible reporting system.

Definitions: Digital report cards – electronic versions of traditional paper-based report cards