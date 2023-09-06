CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Easton Area School District to Implement Digital Report Cards

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Easton Area School District to Implement Digital Report Cards

The Easton Area School District in Easton, Pennsylvania is planning to transition from traditional paper-based report cards to digital report cards for elementary school students. Director of Elementary Education Andrew Doster revealed the district’s plan during a recent school board meeting.

According to Doster, the transition to digital report cards will be phased in over the course of the 2023-2024 school year. During the first trimester, physical report cards will still be issued to students. However, starting from the second trimester, the district will begin introducing digital report cards.

Parents will have the option to receive both a printed report card and a digital version during the second trimester. However, by the end of the third trimester, all report cards will be made available only in a digital format.

The implementation of digital report cards is expected to offer several benefits. Firstly, it will enhance the efficiency of the reporting process by eliminating the need for manual data entry and paperwork. Additionally, digital report cards provide parents with immediate access to their child’s grades and progress, enabling them to stay updated and involved in their education.

The move towards digital report cards aligns with the broader adoption of technology in education. Many school districts are incorporating digital platforms and tools to streamline administrative processes and provide students and parents with easier access to information.

The Easton Area School District’s decision to implement digital report cards reflects their commitment to modernizing education and improving communication with parents. The transition to digital report cards is an important step towards a more efficient and accessible reporting system.

Sources: (Source Article)

Definitions: Digital report cards – electronic versions of traditional paper-based report cards

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Earn up to $200 Daily Cash with Apple Card

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

September Update: New Features Coming to Xbox

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Growing Paranoia Surrounding Central Bank Digital Currencies

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

The Explosive Atmosphere Loss of Exoplanet HAT-P-32 b Reveals Insights into Planetary Evolution

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Earn up to $200 Daily Cash with Apple Card

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

September Update: New Features Coming to Xbox

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Small Business Owners Prepare for Big Business During Solar Eclipse

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments