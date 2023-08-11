The Power of Eldritch Blast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Eldritch Blast, a cantrip for D&D Warlocks, is known for its power and versatility. Unlike traditional spells that require limited spell slots, cantrips can be cast an unlimited number of times. In Baldur’s Gate 3, a CRPG sequel set in the D&D universe, Eldritch Blast proves to be a valuable tool.

As a Warlock levels up in D&D and in Baldur’s Gate 3, they gain the ability to fire multiple beams of Eldritch Blast simultaneously. At higher levels, they can even send their targets flying backward with Repelling Blast. This ability proves especially useful in a game where fall damage can be just as deadly as conventional combat.

The protagonist in Baldur’s Gate 3, playing as a Paladin, has a party member named Wyll, who is a Human Warlock. Wyll’s Eldritch Blast has become a powerful asset, dealing significant damage to enemies and sending them flying off cliffs. As a level seven Warlock, Wyll can do about 25 damage across one or two targets, while also potentially pushing them away or off cliffs from a distance of 120 feet.

The effectiveness of Eldritch Blast is seen in various scenarios within the game. Whether it’s sniping zealous cultists, nuking enemy reinforcements, or even defeating a powerful opponent, Wyll’s cantrip proves invaluable. With the combination of statistical combat crunch and storytelling roleplay, Eldritch Blast brings both power and enjoyment to the game.

In conclusion, the power and versatility of Eldritch Blast in Baldur’s Gate 3 make it an essential asset for Warlocks. The ability to deal damage and manipulate the battlefield adds value to the gameplay experience. As the protagonist ventures further into the game, they will continue to rely on Wyll and his handy cantrip for support.