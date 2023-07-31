The Elder Scrolls VI Development Rumors: Remake or Remaster of Oblivion Coming Soon?

Elder Scrolls fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of The Elder Scrolls VI. It has been almost 12 years since Skyrim was first released, so it’s no surprise that players are hungry for new content.

Currently, there is no official confirmation on when The Elder Scrolls VI will be released. A recent claim made during Microsoft’s court battle against the FTC suggested that it may be projected to come out in 2026, but the accuracy of this statement has not been clarified.

However, according to an alleged insider on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, there might be something to look forward to before The Elder Scrolls VI. This individual claims to be an ex-employee of video game studio Virtuos and shared details about several projects they claim the studio is working on, including a remake or remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The alleged project, currently known as “Altar,” is still in the decision-making phase regarding whether it will be a full remake or a remaster. The user stated that the project uses a pairing system, with new graphics being rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and most of the gameplay and physics remaining in Oblivion. The release is anticipated to be at the end of next year or early 2025, depending on the nature of the project. The development is primarily taking place in Paris, with assistance from Black Shamrock for the art.

Although the original post and Reddit account have been deleted, one of the subreddit’s moderators reportedly verified the individual’s employment history at the studio. However, it’s essential to take these rumors with a grain of salt until official confirmation is provided.

Elder Scrolls fans will have to wait for further announcements or updates from Bethesda regarding both The Elder Scrolls VI and the potential Oblivion remake or remaster.