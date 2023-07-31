Remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Rumored along with Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

A Reddit user, claimed to be a former employee of Virtuos, has suggested that the studio responsible for co-developing the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is also working on a remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The post has since been deleted, but it was reported by Xfire. According to the user, Virtuos is currently working on five different projects, among them the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The user goes on to mention a project codenamed ‘Altar’, which they claim is either a remake or a remaster of Oblivion. They suggest that this project will utilize a ‘pairing system’ that combines elements of Unreal Engine 5 and the original Oblivion engine. The new graphics would be rendered using Unreal Engine 5, while the majority of gameplay and physics would still be handled by the Oblivion engine.

The user states that the Oblivion remake or remaster is expected to be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025, depending on the final decision. It is believed that most of the development work on the game is taking place at Virtuos’s Paris studio.

In addition to these projects, the Reddit user also mentions other titles that Virtuos is reportedly working on. These include a project described as “Monster Hunter crossed with Shadow of the Colossus” called ‘Massive’, an expansion for Amazon Games’ MMO, New World, and a climbing game with the codename ‘Ominous’.

VGC had previously reported in October 2021 that Virtuos was working on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. The news was then officially confirmed by Konami in May 2023, when they announced that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater would be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was also confirmed that Virtuos is co-developing the game.

While these claims about the Oblivion remake are currently unverified, if they prove to be true, it would certainly excite fans of the classic RPG. We will have to wait for any official announcements or further evidence to support these rumors.