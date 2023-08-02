Yuka Kitamura Leaves FromSoftware to Pursue Freelance Work

Yuka Kitamura, known for her work on games such as Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, and Shadows Die Twice, has left FromSoftware and is now working as a freelance composer. Kitamura made the announcement on her social media, expressing gratitude for the support she has received and stating her decision to embark on a new journey beginning in August.

In her statement, Kitamura mentioned her desire to continue creating game music in various genres and expressed hope that her audience would look forward to her future compositions. She has launched a new website to showcase her work, specializing in orchestral, folk, and easygoing styles of music.

Kitamura joined FromSoftware in 2011 and has been credited with sound design on games such as Armored Core: Verdict Day released in 2012. Her most recent contribution was composing for Elden Ring, released last year. It remains uncertain whether she will be credited in FromSoftware’s upcoming game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is set to launch on August 25 for multiple platforms.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has been described as a fresh start for the franchise, benefiting from the success and experience gained from FromSoftware’s other titles while still staying true to its original vision. The game is eagerly anticipated by fans and promises an exciting new addition to the Armored Core series.

Yuka Kitamura’s decision to pursue freelance work opens up new possibilities for her career as a composer. Her departure from FromSoftware marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her musical journey.