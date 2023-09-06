Eko Health and FIGS Collaborate to Launch the FIGS | Eko CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope

Eko Health, in partnership with FIGS, has recently introduced the FIGS | Eko CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope. This innovative device combines the expertise of FIGS in design and functionality with the FDA-approved CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope developed by Eko Health.

The stethoscope aligns perfectly with FIGS’ layering approach for their range of products. It utilizes TrueSound technology to provide exceptional audio quality, offering precise transmission of heart and lung sounds through robust sound filtering and noise reduction.

One notable feature of the FIGS | Eko CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope is its full-color screen, which displays real-time heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. This feature enables clinicians to quickly access critical data at the point of care, enhancing patient assessments.

Additionally, when combined with Eko’s other FDA-approved artificial intelligence products, this digital stethoscope has the capability to detect abnormalities such as bradycardia and tachycardia, further assisting healthcare professionals in their patient evaluations.

As part of the collaboration, FIGS will provide the stethoscope along with earpieces in four color combinations that align with their layering system. This ensures that healthcare professionals not only benefit from the advanced technology of the device but also receive a stylish and cohesive accessory.

Trina Spear, the CEO and co-founder of FIGS, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it demonstrates their commitment to innovation and supporting the incredible work done by healthcare professionals to save lives.

In previous news, Eko Health entered into a license and supply agreement with Astellas Pharma for the CORE 500 digital stethoscope and their AI-driven cardiovascular disease detection software suite.

Overall, the collaboration between Eko Health and FIGS brings forth a cutting-edge digital stethoscope that combines advanced technology, design, and functionality, ultimately enhancing the healthcare community’s ability to provide exceptional patient care.

