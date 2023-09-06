The Importance of Digital Literacy for the European Health Data Space

The successful implementation of the European Health Data Space (EHDS), set to launch in 2025, relies heavily on boosting digital literacy in Europe. With nearly half of Europeans lacking digital skills, there is an urgent need for improved digital literacy to ensure the EHDS fulfills its potential.

The EHDS, proposed by the European Commission, aims to empower citizens to use their health data effectively and improve healthcare and health research. However, the European Commission estimates that 42% of Europeans lack basic digital skills, which hinders their ability to utilize electronic health records and make informed decisions about their healthcare.

Organizations such as the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) emphasize the importance of digital skills in relation to the EHDS. Without a sufficient understanding of how technology works, individuals may miss out on opportunities for better healthcare and fall behind in an increasingly digital healthcare system.

A report by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European office highlights the need for urgent investment in digital health literacy. Currently, only 27 of the 53 countries in the WHO European region have policies and strategies in place to improve digital health literacy. This lack of investment could further exacerbate existing health inequalities both within and between countries.

Addressing digital exclusion is crucial for the digital transformation of the health sector. The WHO Europe’s regional director, Hans Kluge, notes that those with limited digital skills, such as older individuals and rural communities, can benefit the most from digital health tools and interventions. Bridging this digital divide is essential for ensuring equal access to quality healthcare for all.

To strengthen health systems’ digital solutions, the report recommends three main areas of focus: access to reliable and affordable broadband, security surrounding health data, and interoperable digital health tools. By investing in these areas, healthcare systems can create a more inclusive and accessible digital health landscape.

Involving less digitally literate individuals in the development of digital health systems is another crucial aspect of making digital health more inclusive. Engaging with patients and asking for their input and needs can lead to the creation of more user-friendly solutions that cater to a wider range of individuals.

Furthermore, embracing digital health solutions can help reduce administrative work for healthcare workers, allowing them to focus more on patient care. In areas with a shortage of medical staff, digital tools can help alleviate the pressure and improve healthcare outcomes.

Digital tools also have the potential to streamline health check-ups, making it easier for individuals to attend preventive programs and receive timely screenings. This reduces the strain on healthcare systems and improves overall health outcomes.

In conclusion, digital literacy is a critical factor in the success of the European Health Data Space. By investing in digital skills training, ensuring equal access to digital tools, and involving end-users in the development process, Europe can harness the full potential of digital health for the benefit of all its citizens.

