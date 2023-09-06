The Importance of Internet Access in Education

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently emphasized the significance of internet access in education during his multi-state tour. He referred to internet access as “the new pencil” and discussed the government’s efforts to expand broadband connectivity. Cardona visited Kansas and Missouri and engaged with superintendents and education leaders to address the issue of access. He declared lack of access to be the “equity issue of our moment.”

To tackle this problem, Cardona talked about a program that subsidizes internet access and community engagement. He also highlighted the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides financial support for qualifying households to pay their internet bills and purchase devices. By addressing the digital divide, Cardona aims to ensure that students have the necessary resources to achieve high levels of education.

The FCC’s latest map reveals areas in Missouri and Kansas where residents lack access to the internet. There are spots equivalent in size to some of Missouri’s smallest towns where no internet access is available. In many areas throughout both states, less than 20% of residents have broadband access. However, Cardona and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel expressed optimism that the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide funding for infrastructure improvements to address this issue.

During the tour, Cardona and Rosenworcel engaged with school superintendents and education leaders to discuss connectivity initiatives. Local programs are also reaching out to families to inform them about the federal program. Effective communication and trust-building efforts are essential to ensuring that those who need access the most are aware of and take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Furthermore, Cardona underscored the importance of supporting public schools and parents in order to provide the best education for students. He expressed his desire to raise student achievement and emphasized the need for the United States to rank higher globally in terms of student performance.

The tour will continue with stops in St. Louis, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Cardona’s mission to bridge the digital divide and prioritize internet access in education reflects the government’s commitment to improving educational equity and opportunities for all students.

