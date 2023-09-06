Top Performance Cars Under $33,000 for Car Enthusiasts

Looking to buy a performance car without breaking the bank? Car enthusiasts don’t have to worry because there are still options available with wallet-friendly price tags. Edmunds’ car experts have compiled a list of six of the best performance cars with starting prices under $33,000. These vehicles have received high ratings from Edmunds and are listed according to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, including the destination charge.

One of the quintessential affordable convertible sports cars is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. With its rear-wheel drive, low weight, and manageable power, the Miata offers a thrilling driving experience. While its 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine may not impress muscle car enthusiasts, it still delivers a respectable 0 to 60 mph sprint of 6.4 seconds. The Miata is also fuel-efficient and has ample tech features, although its tight interior and small trunk are worth noting. Starting at an MSRP of $29,215, the Miata is an excellent choice for those seeking an enjoyable convertible experience.

If you’re in the market for a sport coupe, the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ are worth considering. These corporate twins share many of the Miata’s charming qualities, with the added advantages of more passenger and cargo space. Equipped with a more powerful 228-horsepower four-cylinder engine, these coupes can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6 seconds. While their tech features may be basic and their ride quality firm, the rear seats provide additional cargo space. The starting MSRP for the GR86 is $29,495, while the BRZ starts at $29,615.

For those who prefer a more affordable alternative to high-performance options, the Honda Civic SI is an excellent choice. With a 200-horsepower engine and a 0-60 mph sprint of 7.2 seconds, the Civic SI prioritizes the fun-to-drive factor. Its six-speed manual transmission is easy to shift, and it boasts precise handling and plenty of grip. The Civic SI also offers the best fuel economy and spacious rear seats, although road noise may be a concern. Starting at $30,195, the Civic SI provides great value for money.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is another hot hatchback that offers a thrilling driving experience. With its hatchback body style, it provides plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. Equipped with a 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the GTI can reach 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. The car also offers a comfortable ride and a high-quality interior. However, the controls for the basic and infotainment systems can be frustrating to use. The base Golf GTI S fits within the $33,000 budget, with a starting MSRP of $31,625.

Lastly, the Ford Mustang has undergone a redesign for 2024, featuring a sharper exterior and improved interior. With a 315-horsepower turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, the Mustang offers impressive acceleration. However, the automatic transmission is the only option available at this price point. For a manual transmission, one would need to opt for the pricier V8 version. With its classic pony car appeal, the Mustang guarantees a thrilling driving experience.

These performance cars under $33,000 offer car enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a thrilling driving experience without breaking the bank. Whether you prefer a convertible, sport coupe, or hatchback, there is a range of options available to suit different preferences and budgets.

