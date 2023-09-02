The Mismanagement of California’s Digital Divide Program

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to high-speed internet has become increasingly crucial for education, healthcare, business, and entertainment. Recognizing this, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to address the digital divide and bridge the gap in internet access. However, two years later, it is clear that his administration and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) have mismanaged the allocation of funds, jeopardizing the success of the program.

The $6 billion program aimed to create a state-owned “middle-mile” network, laying high-capacity fiber lines along major freeways. Additionally, funding was allocated for the “last-mile” broadband connections to homes and networks. The CPUC was responsible for distributing the funding through a competitive proposal process. However, the mismanagement becomes evident when examining the flawed routing decisions made by the Department of Technology and the impact it has on the allocation of resources.

While the Department of Technology relied on CPUC maps to determine routing based on areas of greatest need, these maps were acknowledged by the CPUC as being flawed. As a result, funding projections for cities like Oakland and South Central Los Angeles were slashed significantly, while wealthy Bay Area suburbs were left unaffected. The lack of coordination between the Department of Technology and the CPUC has led to ineffective use of funding and increased costs for serving impoverished areas.

The responsibility lies with Governor Newsom to address this mismanagement and ensure that these state agencies work together to bridge the digital divide. It is crucial for him to intervene and rectify the situation before it becomes another wasteful and ineffective program, adding to the state’s ongoing challenges such as the faulty computerized budgeting system, dysfunctional unemployment agency, and the wasteful bullet train program.

An immediate audit of the internet program and the recent changes should be demanded by the state legislature to evaluate its efficiency and effectiveness in achieving the goal of equitable access. It is imperative that the governor takes swift action to fix the program and fulfill his promise to bridge the digital divide.

Sources: Bay Area News Group