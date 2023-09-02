Digital Fraud Continues to Proliferate Despite SIM Card Registration

The deadline for SIM card registration has passed, but scammers and criminals continue to exploit digital channels. Globe Telecom Inc. issued a warning on September 1, highlighting that digital fraud is still prevalent in messaging apps, especially when using overseas numbers that are not covered by the SIM Registration Act.

Messaging apps such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Telegram can be accessed by anyone, even if their SIM cards and phone numbers are not registered with Philippine telecommunications providers. Criminals have taken advantage of this loophole by using foreign SIM cards that fall outside the jurisdiction of Republic Act 11934.

Globe Telecom has been actively combating scam attempts, having already blocked around 2.2 billion fraudulent messages in the first half of this year alone. However, digital fraud and malicious messaging persist due to the weak verification system for accurate SIM card registration.

During the crafting of RA 11934, telecommunications companies raised concerns about the lack of a robust verification system and suggested finishing the rollout of the national ID system before implementing mandatory SIM card registration. However, the slow rollout of the national ID system forced the government to accept other state-issued IDs for SIM card registration, but not all of these IDs have strong security features, making it easy to counterfeit them.

The challenge has been further complicated by the use of messaging apps and foreign SIM cards, which are not covered by the SIM Registration Act.

Telcos and financial institutions continue to caution the public against sharing personal and sensitive information online. The government must also address these issues and ensure a secure digital infrastructure before fully embracing e-governance. While digital operations can enhance efficiency and ease of doing business, they must also be protected from criminal activities that can harm both the government and the citizens.

Sources:

– The Philippine Star