Microsoft Edge: A New Feature for Taking Screenshots of Every Page You Visit

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Microsoft Edge offers various features to enhance the browsing experience, such as instantaneous launch with Startup Boost and improved text rendering for better fonts on Windows. These features set Edge apart from its competitors. However, some of its services might leave users scratching their heads or feeling bewildered.

One such feature is the ability of Microsoft Edge to take screenshots of every webpage you visit. This upcoming release, currently available for testing in the Canary and Dev channels, includes a toggle called “Save screenshots of site for History.” Enabling this feature allows Edge to capture screenshots of the sites you visit and save them for quick access in your browsing history.

This feature offers the advantage of being able to revisit any page from your browsing history without an internet connection. It essentially provides a built-in service similar to Pocket, allowing for offline reading. Moreover, you will be able to preview webpage thumbnails by hovering your cursor over them in your history.

On the surface, this feature seems useful, eliminating the need for third-party extensions or apps for offline reading. However, Microsoft’s choice of name and description for this feature is confusing. It could easily lead to false assumptions about the intentions of the service, as it suggests that every webpage will be screenshot without exception.

Unfortunately, there is no additional information regarding privacy, encryption, or other safeguards to ease user concerns. Additionally, the feature lacks the capability to exclude specific websites from being captured as screenshots. Implementing a button for manually saving select pages would also be beneficial.

A better naming choice, such as “Save pages for offline reading,” would convey the functionality without raising unnecessary alarm. Hopefully, Microsoft will refine and improve this feature before releasing it in the Stable channel.

It’s important to note that the “Save screenshots of site for History” toggle is disabled by default. If you wish to enable or disable this feature, you can find it in the Settings menu under Privacy and Services. Alternatively, you can use the edge://settings/privacy link to access these settings.

