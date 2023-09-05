Apple Executives to Testify in Antitrust Investigation into Google

A trio of Apple executives will testify in an ongoing antitrust investigation to determine whether Google abuses its dominant position in the search engine industry, according to Reuters. Apple’s Eddy Cue, John Giannandrea, and Adrian Perica will be required to testify, despite their assertion that doing so would be burdensome.

Although Apple is not a defendant in the antitrust case, the company’s multi-billion dollar deal with Google is a key element in the U.S. Department of Justice’s argument. Google pays Apple billions of dollars annually to remain the default search engine on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

The objective of the Justice Department’s case is to ascertain whether Google unfairly hinders competition and exploits its position in the search industry. Although Apple is not a party to the case, the Justice Department believes that the testimonies of Apple’s executives will contribute to addressing central issues.

Apple has argued against the need for Cue, Giannandrea, and Perica’s testimonies, citing the disclosure of over 125,000 documents from senior executives. Additionally, Apple criticized the broad demands it has faced in a case where it is not a defendant.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, will testify about the multi-billion dollar deal with Google and Apple’s engagement with competitors such as Microsoft and DuckDuckGo. John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, will provide insight into his time at Google and his involvement in Apple’s search efforts. Adrian Perica, Apple’s vice president of corporate development, will testify on the successful integration of new technologies and businesses across hardware, software, and services.

Apple’s deal with Google is a significant component of its services revenue, making it closely monitor the case. However, the outcome is yet to be determined, and a resolution is still far off.

– Source: Reuters

Definitions:

– Antitrust investigation: An inquiry conducted by government authorities to determine whether companies are engaging in anti-competitive behavior.

– Default search engine: The search engine that is automatically used when a user performs a search query without specifying a particular search engine.

– Testimony: A formal statement made under oath, usually in court, to provide evidence or information about a case.

– Multi-billion dollar deal: A business agreement worth several billion dollars.

– Search engine industry: The sector of the technology industry that focuses on developing and providing search engine services to users.