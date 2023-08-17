CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Mortal Kombat 1 to Have “World Premiere” at Gamescom Opening Night Live

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 to Have “World Premiere” at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Ahead of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live next week, host Geoff Keighley has hinted at a “world premiere” for the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is set to take the stage for the reveal. While there are no further details attached to this update, it is expected to be another character reveal, as indicated by the Mortal Kombat 1 social account’s announcement: “As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled.”

The most recent character reveal at EVO 2023 showcased the return of Reptile, who will play a slightly different role in this reset timeline. Additionally, fans got a glimpse of Havik and Ashrah. Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on Nintendo Switch in September.

What other characters would you like to see added to the roster in the new Mortal Kombat installment? Share your thoughts below.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Woot

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Messenger: From Rejected Pitch to Acclaimed Metroidvania

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Overwatch 2 Collaborates with Korean Glasses Company for New D.Va Skin

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Tension: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Expansion

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments