Mortal Kombat 1 to Have “World Premiere” at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Ahead of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live next week, host Geoff Keighley has hinted at a “world premiere” for the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is set to take the stage for the reveal. While there are no further details attached to this update, it is expected to be another character reveal, as indicated by the Mortal Kombat 1 social account’s announcement: “As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled.”

The most recent character reveal at EVO 2023 showcased the return of Reptile, who will play a slightly different role in this reset timeline. Additionally, fans got a glimpse of Havik and Ashrah. Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on Nintendo Switch in September.

