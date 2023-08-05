Fans Anticipate Reveal of Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2023

Fighting game enthusiasts eagerly await Evo every year for the intense gameplay and surprise announcements. This year, Mortal Kombat fans have something special to look forward to. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 14, 2023, for premium owners and September 19, 2023, for standard owners.

Although the Mortal Kombat 11 tournament at Evo 2023 concluded, a highly anticipated reveal is still scheduled for Sunday. Speculation suggests that this reveal may center around the return of Reptile, a fan-favorite character.

Hints from Ed Boon, the creator of Mortal Kombat, have led fans to believe that Reptile’s comeback is imminent. Reptile is noticeably absent from Mortal Kombat 11, making his potential return all the more exciting.

Earlier this week, Boon posted an image of a Taco Bell and KFC establishment, claiming it to be the birthplace of Reptile 31 years ago. This secret ninja character was initially a palette swap of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, utilizing their moves.

In a subsequent tweet, Boon asked fans to identify what this location had in common with Evo, further fueling speculation. Another tweet featured Boon alongside an individual dressed as Reptile, labeling it as a “coincidence.” Notably, the Mortal Kombat 1 poster is visible in the background of the photo.

While Reptile’s return has not been officially confirmed, these hints strongly suggest his inclusion, with fans eagerly awaiting his potential gameplay reveal on Sunday at Evo 2023.