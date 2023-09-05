The Challenges and Potential of Digital Health Technologies

The report commissioned by Roche Diagnostics, titled “Advancing the Frontier of Health and Technology Integration: The 2023 Digital Health Barometer,” explores the current state of digital health technologies in ten countries. The findings reveal that although there are challenges to integrating these technologies into healthcare systems, all countries have established foundations to support their use.

One key challenge highlighted in the report is the fragmented nature of national-level electronic health record systems. Only half of the surveyed countries had integrated electronic health records in place, which have the potential to improve patient care and productivity within healthcare systems. Additionally, the lack of established health technology assessment mechanisms for digital tools in some countries presents an obstacle to their adoption.

The report emphasizes the importance of involving healthcare professionals and patients in the design and development of digital health technologies. This patient-centered approach is critical for ensuring the successful integration of these technologies into care systems.

Data privacy is another significant concern raised by the report. While two-thirds of healthcare consumers indicated they would be comfortable with their data being used for preventive treatment in the future, privacy remains a top priority. Respondents from Australia, France, Mexico, and Spain considered data privacy to be the most important factor in their decision to use a new health technology.

The future of digital health technology relies on collaboration in four key areas: equity and fairness, financing and reimbursement, patient centricity, and adoption and acceptance. Stakeholder collaboration across these areas is essential for integrating digital health technologies into healthcare systems effectively.

Roche Diagnostics is committed to bringing innovative solutions to health systems to improve access, experience, and delivery of care. Their ongoing efforts include the development of the navify digital solution portfolio.

Overall, the report highlights the potential of digital health technologies and the importance of addressing the challenges to their integration. By involving healthcare professionals and patients in the development process and fostering collaboration in key areas, these technologies can transform healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes.

