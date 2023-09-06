Easton Area School District Introduces Digital Report Cards for Elementary Schools

The Easton Area School District in Pennsylvania will be implementing digital report cards for elementary school students, starting in the second trimester of this school year. The district plans to gradually introduce the new system, using PowerSchool, a software that many parents are already familiar with.

Currently, the district uses its own standards-based elementary report cards to effectively communicate student progress with parents. They have separate report cards for kindergarten through second grade and grades three through five, and their program operates on a trimester basis.

During the first trimester, the district will continue to distribute printed report cards during parent-teacher conferences, just as they have done in the past. However, in the second trimester, the district will begin transitioning to purely digital report cards. Parents will have the option to request a printed version of their child’s report card, but by the third trimester, the report cards will be entirely digital.

The district has chosen PowerSchool as the platform for the digital report cards because many parents are already using it to access their children’s grades. The software is currently being tested by staff members, and they will soon introduce it to parents.

The board of education also discussed the status of secondary report cards and quarterly reports. They acknowledged that quarterly reports often become outdated by the time they reach parents’ homes. The district plans to implement the same digital system for secondary report cards and progress reports as well.

The Easton Area School District’s move to digital report cards aims to streamline communication with parents and provide more timely access to student performance information.

Sources: Easton Area School District [Curriculum and Instruction website]