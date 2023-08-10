Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives High Ratings and Strong Launch on Steam

Baldur’s Gate 3 has surpassed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to become the highest-rated game of 2023, according to review aggregator Metacritic. With a score of 97 out of 100, based on 14 critic reviews, it is currently in the top 25 highest-rated games ever on the platform. The late availability of review code and the game’s significant length have limited the number of critic scores, but as more are published, the score may change.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a successful launch on Steam, becoming the second-biggest launch of 2023 so far. After being in early access for several years, the game was officially released on the platform and attracted a peak concurrent player count of 427,000, according to SteamDB. Over the weekend, the game surpassed this record, with over 800,000 players in-game concurrently.

Although the numbers are impressive, Baldur’s Gate 3 still falls short of the highest peak concurrent player count for a Steam release in 2023, which was achieved by Hogwarts Legacy with 879,308 players. The game is set to be released on PS5 next month, while the Xbox version may not launch until 2024, as suggested by Larian, the game’s developer.