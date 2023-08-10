CityLife

EA to Close Servers of Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2 by End of Year

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
EA has announced that it will be shutting down the online servers for some of its older titles by the end of this year. Three more games have recently been added to the company’s Online Services Shutdown list, namely Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2.

Crysis 3’s online services will be closed on September 7, affecting multiplayer modes on various platforms including PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Steam, and the EA app. Meanwhile, Dante’s Inferno and Dead Space 2 will have their servers shut down on December 8. This will impact the online services for Dante’s Inferno on PS3, PSP, and Xbox 360, as well as Dead Space 2 on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

It is unclear whether these games will still be available for purchase on digital storefronts after the server closures. GamesIndustry.biz attempted to reach out to EA for clarification on this matter but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Additionally, in March, EA removed Battlefield 1943, Battlefield Bad Company 1, and Battlefield Bad Company 2 from digital storefronts as part of preparations for their online services to be discontinued in December.

Fans of these games will need to be aware of these upcoming server shutdowns and make the most of the remaining time to enjoy the online functionalities before they are no longer accessible.

