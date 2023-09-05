EA Sports WRC Game Unveiled: A New Era of Authentic Rally Racing

EA has announced its first WRC rally racing game, titled EA Sports WRC. Developed by Codemasters, creators of the DiRT Rally series and Colin McRae Rally games, this new game ushers in a new era of authentic rally gaming. Set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November, EA Sports WRC offers a range of exciting features for rally enthusiasts.

One notable update is the switch to Unreal Engine, providing a significant leap in visual fidelity compared to previous WRC games. The game will also include an extensive car builder, allowing players to create their own rally car from scratch. With physics adapted from DiRT Rally, the gameplay promises to be realistic and immersive.

In terms of content, EA Sports WRC boasts 18 official WRC stages covering over 600km of challenging terrain. It features ten official WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars from renowned manufacturers like Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai. Additionally, players can enjoy 68 iconic rally cars from the sport’s history, including the Citroen C3 Rally and Colin McRae’s famous 1998 Subaru Impreza.

Codemasters has introduced a “Dynamic Handling System” to provide the most realistic off-road experience to date. The game also offers improved audio design, including car sounds and pace notes, making the gameplay even more immersive. To cater to a broader range of players, EA Sports WRC includes personalization options and simplified commands for rookie drivers.

One exciting addition to EA Sports WRC is the new Builder mode, where players can build their own modern-era car. This mode allows customization of chassis, body shells, mechanical components, and even the car’s interior and exterior.

Multiplayer functionality supports up to 32 players, ensuring an exciting racing experience with friends. The game also introduces a new Moments mode, offering daily challenges that allow players to relive crucial events from the 2023 season and classic moments from the sport’s archives.

EA Sports WRC is set to be released on November 3, 2023, and will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One. Players who pre-order the game will gain early access starting on October 31, along with five VIP passes for post-launch content and vanity packs. With Codemasters at the helm, the official WRC game series promises an exhilarating racing experience for the next five years.

