EA Sports Reveals NHL 24 with Cale Makar on Cover

EA Sports has unveiled NHL 24, the latest installment in the popular hockey video game franchise. This year, the game heavily focuses on gameplay, the World of Chel, and Hockey Ultimate Team. NHL 24 introduces improvements to cross-play, allowing players to connect across same-generation platforms in both Ultimate Team and the World of Chel.

One major change in NHL 24 is the addition of a new color commentator. Cheryl Pounder, a current TSN analyst and former member of Team Canada, replaces Ray Ferraro in providing commentary for the game.

The release of EA Sports NHL 24 is scheduled for October 6, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. However, this year’s edition will not include an online GM or Franchise Mode, and it will not be released for PC.

NHL 24 brings a suite of new gameplay features, including the Exhaust Engine, which rewards extended offensive events and adds authenticity and excitement to the game. The Goalie Fatigue System affects the goalie’s ability to react to shots over time, encouraging players to apply constant pressure. Total Control Skill Moves and the Vision Passing System enhance the control setup and passing mechanics.

In Hockey Ultimate Team™ (HUT), NHL 24 introduces HUT Moments, which allows players to recreate and share classic moments in hockey history. The game also features a real-time objective-tracking system and updates to player progress.

The World of Chel in NHL 24 offers enhanced cross-play, better matchmaking, and improvements to the Creation Zone for more customization options. The update to EASHL Playoffs introduces a streamlined path to the title, and the new WOC Battle Pass offers action-packed seasons at free and premium levels. Additionally, the game provides modernized presentation with Flex Moments, dynamic rink boards, and improved broadcast effects.

Overall, NHL 24 promises an immersive and energetic gaming experience for hockey enthusiasts.