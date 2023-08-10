Apple Unveils New iPhone 12 with 5G Capability

Apple has officially announced its highly anticipated iPhone 12 during a virtual event. The new device boasts several upgrades, including support for 5G connectivity. This means that users can expect faster download and upload speeds, as well as a more reliable network connection.

The iPhone 12 comes in four different models: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All models feature Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip, which promises improved performance and greater energy efficiency.

In terms of design, the iPhone 12 sports a sleek flat-edge design, reminiscent of the iPhone 4. The device also boasts a Ceramic Shield front cover, making it four times more resistant to accidental drops.

Apple has made significant improvements to the camera capabilities of the iPhone 12 series. The devices feature an advanced dual-camera system with Night mode, allowing users to capture stunning low-light photos. The Pro models include a LiDAR scanner, which enables advanced depth-sensing capabilities for augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Another notable feature of the new iPhone 12 series is the introduction of MagSafe. This technology allows for easy attachment of accessories, such as magnetic cases and wireless chargers, to the back of the device.

The iPhone 12 lineup starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 Mini, $799 for the iPhone 12, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will begin on October 16, with availability starting on October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will kick off on November 6, with availability starting on November 13.

Overall, the iPhone 12 series brings a range of exciting features and improvements that are sure to appeal to Apple enthusiasts and smartphone users alike.