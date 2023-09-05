How to Get Early Access to EA Sports FC 24

Fans of EA Sports FC 24, the highly anticipated football game, are eagerly awaiting its release on September 29. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on the game, there are a couple of ways to get early access.

To gain early access to EA Sports FC 24, you can either pre-order the Ultimate edition of the game or sign up for the EA Play membership scheme.

Pre-Order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

By pre-ordering the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23, you’ll be able to get your hands on EA Sports FC 24 a week earlier, starting from September 22. However, it’s important to note that this early access perk is not available for those who pre-order the Standard edition of the game.

Owners of the Ultimate edition will also receive a number of bonus features such as up to 7 days of early access, additional in-game currency, special player cards, and access to exclusive campaigns and kits.

To pre-order the game, visit the official EA Sports FC 24 website.

Sign Up for EA Play

If pre-ordering the Ultimate edition is not an option for you, you can still access the game early by signing up for EA Play. EA Play subscribers will have a 10-hour trial of EA Sports FC 24 starting from September 22.

This trial period allows players to get a taste of the game before its official release and decide whether they want to purchase the Ultimate edition or activate their EA Play membership.

EA Play is available on all major gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about EA Play subscriptions on the official EA Play website.

With these options for early access, fans of EA Sports FC 24 can satisfy their excitement and start playing the game before its worldwide release.

