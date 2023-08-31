New Details Emerge about EA Sports’ World Rally Championship Title

A new source has revealed some exciting details about EA Sports’ upcoming World Rally Championship title. According to the leaked information, the racing simulation game is set to launch on November 3rd, alongside other modern consoles. Players who purchase the Champions Edition will have the advantage of accessing the game three days earlier. Additionally, EA Play members will have the opportunity to enjoy a 10-hour trial of the game starting from October 31st.

While it is surprising that there hasn’t been any official announcement or promotion for the game yet, this aligns with EA Sports’ recent trend of shorter promotional cycles. Therefore, there is still ample time for the studio to generate buzz leading up to the game’s release.

Interestingly, the leaked information also states that the expected price for the game will be £49.99/$49.99. This is notably lower compared to most modern PS5 releases. If the leak turns out to be accurate, this affordable price point could attract a larger audience to experience the world of rally racing.

To further confirm the authenticity of the leak, the game’s box art is reported to feature a Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport on a snowy track at Rally Sweden 2023. This addition adds to the anticipation surrounding the game and suggests that an official announcement may be imminent.

With the rumored release date only a few months away, fans can expect an official announcement from EA Sports in the next month or so. The studio will likely utilize this time to build excitement and provide more details about the immersive World Rally Championship experience they have in store.

