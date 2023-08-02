EA CEO Andrew Wilson Announces Reimagination of Battlefield Franchise

During a recent EA earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the next Battlefield game will be a “reimagination of Battlefield.” This statement has sparked a discussion online, considering that Battlefield 2042 was also marketed as a reimagination of the franchise. However, the game failed to resonate with players and was considered a flop.

It is important to give EA the benefit of the doubt, as the term “reimagination” may refer to the new Battlefield team and EA’s plan to have multiple studios working on different Battlefield projects. After the release of Battlefield 2042, DICE underwent a major shakeup, with Respawn’s Vince Zampella taking on a larger role as the overall boss of the Battlefield franchise. Additionally, Marcus Lehto, the designer of Halo, is establishing a new development team in Seattle with a focus on storytelling in the Battlefield universe. Ripple Effect, the developer of Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, is also working on a new Battlefield experience within the 2042 universe.

It seems that the future of the Battlefield franchise will consist of various games and experiences integrated under one roof. While it may seem like marketing jargon, this “reimagination” essentially reiterates what has already been said following the launch of Battlefield 2042.

The release of Battlefield 2042 in November 2021 was disastrous, with many core fans criticizing the game for its departure from what made the series popular. In February 2022, during an earnings call, EA revealed that the game had failed to meet sales expectations because it did not resonate with the Battlefield community.

Despite the buzz around the term “reimagination,” it is advisable to wait and see what the team has in store. Battlefield 2042 has left a lasting impression for the wrong reasons, and it is best to approach the upcoming game with cautious optimism.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Insider Gaming.