EA Announces Shutdown of Servers for Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2

EA has revealed its plans to close down the servers for three games by the end of this year. Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2 will all have their servers shut down. Crysis 3 will be the first to go, with the shutdown scheduled for September 7. Meanwhile, Dante’s Inferno and Dead Space 2 will follow suit on December 8.

Crysis 3, which was remastered in 2021 along with Crysis and Crysis 2, unfortunately, only offers single-player gameplay and does not include an online multiplayer component. While Crytek did announce in 2022 that they were working on Crysis 4, there hasn’t been much news regarding the next installment of the franchise.

These three games are the latest additions to the list of games that EA is shutting down server support for in 2023. Earlier this year, the company announced the shutdown of servers for Kingdoms of Amalur, Shadows of the Damned, Syndicate, and Warp. Additionally, in October of last year, EA announced the closure of servers for some of its older titles, including the beloved 2008 game Mirror’s Edge.

As the year progresses, it is possible that more games may be added to the list of server shutdowns by EA. Players of Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2 will need to find alternative ways to enjoy these games once the servers are deactivated.