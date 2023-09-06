The EU Targets Big Tech Giants Under New Digital Rules

The European Union has identified six major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and ByteDance, as “gatekeepers” that will face increased scrutiny under the Digital Markets Act. This new legislation aims to prevent online companies from monopolizing digital markets and includes a set of guidelines to be followed, with potential fines and even requirements for divestiture of business operations.

The Digital Markets Act is part of a broader update to the EU’s digital rulebook, and it follows the implementation of the Digital Services Act, which focuses on user safety online. The goal of these regulations is to ensure that the most influential online companies adhere to EU rules, fostering greater choice for consumers and reducing barriers for smaller competitors.

In order to be classified as a gatekeeper, digital platforms must provide core platform services that act as crucial gateways between businesses and consumers. Examples of these services include Google’s Chrome browser, Microsoft’s Windows operating systems, Meta’s WhatsApp, TikTok, Amazon’s Marketplace, and Apple’s App Store.

The identified companies now have six months to comply with the requirements outlined in the Digital Markets Act. This will likely bring about significant changes in how these Big Tech companies operate. For instance, the act aims to create a more open environment that allows consumers to connect with businesses outside of specific platforms. It may also pressure Apple to further open up its App Store, addressing concerns raised by companies like Epic Games and Spotify.

Additionally, the legislation prohibits platforms from ranking their own products or services higher than those of their competitors in search results. It also restricts the combining of user data from different platforms without clear consent. Furthermore, essential software and apps cannot be installed automatically with the operating system.

Violations of these regulations can result in fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue, and repeat offenders may face fines of up to 20% or potential company breakups.

Overall, these new digital rules by the EU seek to level the playing field in the digital market and promote fair competition among tech giants, while also protecting consumer rights.

Sources:

– No URLs provided