Dyson Styling Gear: High-End Products Worth the Price

Sep 3, 2023
Dyson is not only known for their stylish and expensive fanless fans and air purifiers but also for their high-end styling gear. While the price point may be steep, the value you get in return is impressive. Best Buy is currently offering discounts on Dyson styling gear, but only for My Best Buy members.

One of the standout products is the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, which may not seem like a high-end item at first glance. However, it features intelligent heat control that adjusts the temperature 20 times a second, preventing heat damage to your hair. Additionally, despite its powerful motor spinning at 110,000 times per minute, the Supersonic is surprisingly quiet. It even comes with five styling attachments, offering versatility for various hair types and styles.

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is another remarkable device with its finely-tuned heat control. Its temperature plates regulate 100 times a second, ensuring hair is protected from damage. With fewer passes necessary to straighten your hair, you can save time and effort. Although the Corrale is wireless with an internal battery lasting 30 minutes, it is slightly heavier. Nevertheless, it remains a convenient tool for regular hair straightening.

For those who prefer heat-free styling, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is a fantastic choice. It comes with five different attachments, including curling barrels and smoothening brushes, allowing for versatile styling options. By avoiding the use of heat, the Airwrap minimizes the risks associated with heat styling, making it an excellent investment.

With their intelligent features and exceptional performance, Dyson’s high-end styling gear is worth the price for those serious about haircare and styling.

By Mampho Brescia

