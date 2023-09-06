Duolingo Expands Learning Platform to Music

Duolingo, the popular language-learning app, is expanding its platform to include music education. The company recently unveiled its new Music course, which allows users to learn to read and play music through its gamified learning experience.

The Music course will utilize the same techniques that have made Duolingo successful in language-learning. It will offer bite-sized lessons, interactive exercises, and a selection of “fun and familiar tunes” to practice with. The course aims to make learning music more accessible, particularly for the 3.6 million students in the U.S. who don’t have access to music education.

In addition to music, Duolingo also plans to add math lessons to its platform. The company wants to become a multi-subject learning platform, offering a variety of subjects for users to explore. The math lessons will be designed to align with Duolingo’s current learning layout, incorporating gamified exercises to make the learning experience more engaging.

Duolingo plans to make the music and math courses available soon, with a formal reveal scheduled for October 11 at Duocon, the company’s annual virtual conference. This announcement comes at the perfect time for the back-to-school season, following similar AI learning tool announcements from other companies like Grammarly, Chegg, and Quizlet.

Overall, Duolingo’s expansion into music and math education shows its commitment to making learning fun and accessible in a variety of subjects. By gamifying the learning experience and offering bite-sized lessons, Duolingo continues to revolutionize how people learn new skills.

Sources:

– Duolingo

– Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET