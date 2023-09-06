Duolingo Launches Multi-Subject App Featuring Duolingo Music

Duolingo, the popular language learning app, has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of its latest product, Duolingo Music. This new app is part of a “multi-subject experience” that includes Duolingo Math. Duolingo will provide a detailed look at this new experience during its Duocon event on October 11.

The updated app will offer bite-sized lessons and interactive exercises, allowing users to level up their skills in various subjects, including music. Duolingo Music will feature hundreds of lessons and over 200 familiar tunes. The app will leverage Duolingo’s gamified learning experience and interactive exercises, enabling users to learn by doing.

Duolingo’s move into music education is partly motivated by the lack of accessible music education in the United States. According to the company, over 3.6 million students do not have access to music education, and private lessons can be costly. Duolingo believes that learning music can also contribute to the development of other skills in areas such as reading, verbal communication, listening, and math.

This expansion into music is not surprising considering Duolingo’s previous efforts to apply its learning model to other subjects. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Duolingo launched Duolingo ABC, a free English literacy app for children. In October last year, the company introduced Duolingo Math, its first foray into subjects beyond language learning.

The full details of Duolingo Music and the multi-subject experience will be unveiled at Duocon on October 11. With its combination of language learning, math, and now music, Duolingo continues to innovate and provide users with engaging and diverse educational experiences.

