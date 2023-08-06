SNK Announces Duo Lon as Final DLC Character for KOF15 Season 2, Along with Najd’s Release Date

SNK made some exciting announcements during the Evo 2023 mainstage event regarding the future of The King of Fighters 15. The developers revealed that Duo Lon will be one of the final two DLC characters for KOF15 Season 2. Along with this announcement, they also revealed the release date for Najd.

Duo Lon, who first appeared in The King of Fighters 2003 as part of the Hero Team with Ash Crimson, will finally be making a return to the roster. His unique powers, such as the ability to decompose and reconfigure his body elsewhere, as well as the ability to teleport his limbs for attacks and stretch them out, make him a formidable fighter in the KOF world.

While a character intro and victory pose were showcased in the trailer, unfortunately, there was no gameplay footage included. Fans will have to wait until this Fall to get their hands on Duo Lon.

In addition to the release of Duo Lon, SNK also confirmed that a new balance update will be coming alongside the DLC character. This means that players can expect more changes and adjustments to the gameplay in the coming months.

Furthermore, SNK surprised fans by revealing a teaser trailer for their next big title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This announcement has piqued the interest of fighting game enthusiasts, as they eagerly await further details about this upcoming game.

Overall, SNK’s announcements at Evo 2023 have generated much excitement among The King of Fighters fans. With the inclusion of Duo Lon as a DLC character and the upcoming release of Najd, as well as the promise of a balance update, it looks like there are exciting times ahead for KOF15 players.