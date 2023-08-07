Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Prohibits AI-Generated Art

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) franchise has announced that it will no longer allow artists to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology for creating its artwork. D&D artwork aims to be imaginative and fantastical, but a recent illustration featuring an unusual ax-wielding giant raised questions among fans about whether it was created using AI.

D&D Beyond, an online tool and companion content creator for the franchise, stated that it was unaware until recently that one of its long-time illustrators had used AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, owned by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said that it has spoken with the artist in question and is in the process of clarifying its rules.

D&D Beyond announced on social media that the illustrator will no longer use AI for creating artwork for Wizards of the Coast. The company is revising its processes and artist guidelines to explicitly state that AI art generation should not be used in the development of D&D artwork.

AI-generated art often displays noticeable glitches, such as distorted limbs, which had raised skepticism among D&D fans. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have not provided further comments on the matter.

The controversial artwork in question is part of an upcoming hardcover book titled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which describes monsters and their lore. The book is available for pre-order on the D&D website and is set to be released on August 15th at a price of $59.95.

The use of AI tools in creative work has sparked concerns about copyright and labor issues in various industries. It has contributed to the Hollywood strike, prompted revisions to the Grammy Awards protocols by the music industry’s Recording Academy, and even led visual artists to file lawsuits against AI companies for using their work without consent to create image-generating platforms accessible to anyone. Mattel, a competitor of Hasbro, has experimented with AI-generated images to generate ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, although it has not disclosed the extent of these experiments.