Wizards of the Coast Introduces New D&D Product Featuring First Autistic Character

Wizards of the Coast is set to release a new Dungeons & Dragons product called The Deck of Many Things, which includes a tarot-sized deck of cards and a book called The Book of Many Things. What makes this release unique is the introduction of a new character named Asteria, who is the first canonically autistic character in D&D.

The decision to make Asteria autistic was a result of serendipity and the organic creative process of designer Makenzie De Armas. De Armas, who is also autistic, was able to incorporate her own experiences into the character, giving her a sense of authenticity. Asteria’s autism is not just a defining characteristic, but rather something that permeates all of her actions. She is portrayed as a princess turned paladin, and the book includes commentary, jokes, and other flourishes from Asteria’s perspective, making it an enjoyable read in itself.

The release of The Deck of Many Things is expected to appeal to a wide range of players, including those who may be new to the game. D&D has become more inclusive and welcoming to everyone, including non-neurotypical individuals. Organizations such as Baltimore’s Child, The School Library Journal, and Autism Actually have recognized the benefits of tabletop role-playing games for individuals with autism.

The introduction of Asteria as an autistic character is a step towards reflecting the diverse community of D&D players. It shows that individuals with autism can find empowerment through their neurodivergence, and that D&D can provide a structured and inclusive social experience. The release of The Deck of Many Things is an exciting development for the game and for making it more reflective of the wonderful people who play it.

Sources:

– Wizards of the Coast

– Polygon