Agricultural Family Transforms Farm into Wedding and Events Center

Beaver River Farm, managed by the Pearson family for over a century, is expanding its operations to include a wedding and events center. The renovations, which include a concrete floor, sanded wood, and installed bathrooms, mark a shift from the third-generation farmers, Kathy and Ben Pearson, to their sons and daughters-in-law, Levi and Jeanne and Josh and Peri. The family realized the potential of their property after hosting Duluth’s first Apple Palooza last year, and they have decided to open up their beautiful piece of property for weddings and other events.

The Pearson family has managed the 400-acre Beaver River Farm for 110 years, starting with a small shack near Beaver River in 1913. They recently hosted Apple Palooza, a successful event that featured music, vendors, food, and the famous champagne apple from Dixon’s Apple Orchard of Cadott, Wisconsin. Inspired by the success of Apple Palooza, the family decided to utilize their property to create a wedding and events center, aiming to share their beautiful land with others.

Levi Pearson, one of the family members leading the events center project, expressed his excitement about the transition, emphasizing that it allows his wife, Jeanne, who is not involved in the farm work, to contribute to the family business in her own way. The family is enthusiastic about the new venture, recognizing the opportunity to showcase their property and provide a unique setting for special occasions.

The upcoming Apple Palooza event is scheduled from September 30th to October 1st at 5936 Beaver River Road. Attendees can expect a wide range of activities, including musical performances, various vendors, delicious food, and of course, the opportunity to enjoy the famous champagne apple. This event not only brings the community together but also serves as a testament to the success and potential of Beaver River Farm.

