Former Dublin Popstar Cast as Netflix Villain in New Series

Dubliner Peter M. Smith, known for his appearance on ITV’s Popstars The Rivals, has landed a role as a villain in the upcoming Netflix series, Who Is Erin Carter? This new Spanish series, created by Jack Lothian and produced by the makers of The Crown, follows the life of a British expat teacher living in Spain. The show premiered last month and has already become a hit.

Peter M. Smith gained fame through his participation in Popstars The Rivals back in 2002. Although he didn’t make it into the rival band ‘One True Voice’ due to age criteria, he went on to achieve success with the spin-off group Phixx, releasing four top 20 hits. He continues to pursue his singing career and will be releasing a new single, ‘Go Insane’, this month.

In Who Is Erin Carter?, Peter plays the role of Darrell, a nasty henchman. Speaking about his experience, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera. Peter revealed that he initially thought the series would be a fun project, but it has now exceeded his expectations with its popularity.

In preparation for the role, Peter underwent physical training to build his body and technique, as he had to handle sharp instruments and perform dangerous stunts during filming. He also mentioned that he is currently working with a renowned director in Tenerife on a new film, although he couldn’t provide further details at this time.

Who Is Erin Carter? is now available to stream on Netflix. Irish audiences are sure to be captivated by this series, especially with one of their own involved in the stellar cast. Peter M. Smith expressed his gratitude for the incredible opportunities that have come his way and his belief that things are snowballing for him in the industry.

Sources:

– Dublin Live