The Dublin Office Market in Post-Pandemic Correction Mode

The Dublin office market has experienced a significant downturn in the first half of the year, according to HWBC, with take-up levels falling below the long-term average and the vacancy rate increasing. However, the property agent predicts that sentiment will improve in the early part of next year as the supply of new offices slows down and the market stabilizes.

The office vacancy rate in Dublin rose to 14.4% between January and June, compared to around 10% in the same period last year, and is expected to continue to increase in the second half of the year. Office take-up also plummeted from 945,500 sq ft in the first half of 2022 to just 678,000 sq ft this year, while the average deal size fell to 7,500 sq ft. It is projected that full-year take-up will struggle to reach 1.5 million sq ft, compared to 2.32 million sq ft in 2022 and a 10-year average of 2.57 million sq ft.

HWBC attributes these changes to the shift in how organizations use office space, particularly with the rise of hybrid working. This shift, combined with lower transaction activity before the pandemic, is expected to continue into the first half of next year. However, HWBC anticipates that market sentiment will improve as the supply of new offices decreases.

Despite the decline in take-up, prime office rents have remained relatively stable. However, there may be some pressure on lease terms as newer supply enters the market in the second half of the year. HWBC believes that market sentiment will turn around in the first half of 2024 as capital values stabilize and the supply of new offices slows down. They also predict a potential shortage of high-quality office space in the future due to a lack of new speculative developments.

In conclusion, the Dublin office market has entered a correction phase due to the impact of the pandemic. However, HWBC expects the market to recover in the coming years, driven by a growing demand for high-quality office space.

Sources: HWBC