PlayStation’s Summer Sale: Discounts on PS5 Consoles and Games

PlayStation’s Summer Sale is currently underway, offering great discounts on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories. The sale includes up to £80 off a PS5 console, up to £25 off DualSense controllers, and various discounts on PS5 games.

One of the standout deals is the DualSense controller, which is currently available for just £39.99 at select retailers. This price point is reminiscent of the Black Friday offer from last year, and it may be a while before such a fantastic discount is available again. With a range of color options on sale, there are plenty of choices to suit your preferences.

In addition to the controller deal, there are numerous other offers to explore in the Summer Sale. The PS5 console itself is available for £404.99 at Amazon and £399.99 at retailers like Argos, Currys, and GAME.

For fans of Spider-Man, there are also preorders available for the limited edition Spider-Man 2 console bundle, DualSense controller, and console covers. While the console covers have sold out quickly, the DualSense controller (£69.99) and the PS5 bundle (£569.99) are still available to preorder. These items will be released on September 1.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of these deals, be sure to act quickly as the Summer Sale won’t last forever. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your console or expand your gaming library, now is a great time to make your purchases.