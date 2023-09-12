Drop Introduces Enhanced Versions of CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT Keyboards for Elevated Typing Experience

Drop, the leading community-driven e-commerce company, has recently unveiled upgraded versions of its popular CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT keyboards. These keyboards, which were first launched in 2018 and have since become best-sellers, are known for their customization options and high-quality construction. The new V2 variants of these keyboards feature enhanced performance, improved sound dampening, and new switch options, providing a superior typing experience for users.

One of the notable improvements in the CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards is the stabilizer upgrades. The Plate-mounted Drop Phantom Stabilizers optimize the sound produced by the larger modifier keys, resulting in an enhanced keyboard experience. Additionally, these keyboards now feature improved sound dampening with the addition of multiple premium foam layers throughout the keyboard. This includes foam materials such as Poron top case foam, IXPE switch foam, Poron hotswap socket foam, and bottom case Poron foam, all of which contribute to superior sound and performance while typing.

Drop has also introduced new switch options for the V2 keyboards. Users can choose between Gateron Yellow KS3 Linear switches or Drop Holy Panda X Clear tactile switches. Moreover, for those interested in building their own keyboard, Drop offers a barebones version without switches.

Personalization has been made easier with Drop’s new Keyboard Configurator software, which provides a user-friendly interface for increased LED customization. The V2 keyboards also come with improved lighting capabilities, thanks to the integration of the STM32 chipset. Users can now enjoy faster and easier support for the latest QMK features and choose from 50 new LED patterns using the hot keys on the keyboard.

In terms of compatibility, Drop has expanded support for VIA and QMK, with VIAL support coming later this year. The SHIFT V2 keyboard also introduces a new black colorway option.

Despite these upgrades, the CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards retain the classic qualities that have made them so popular. They are still constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum materials, providing a high-quality build. The north-facing LEDs ensure bright and vivid illumination, especially for users with shine-through keycap sets.

Drop’s CEO, Jef Holove, expresses excitement about the upgraded keyboards, stating that they represent a leap forward in design, performance, and functionality while preserving the beloved qualities of their predecessors.

The CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards are now available for purchase on the Drop website, with prices ranging from $140 to $250 for the fully assembled versions. Customers who already own the original versions of these keyboards can also purchase upgrade kits to enhance their current models.

In conclusion, Drop’s enhanced CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT V2 keyboards offer an unparalleled typing experience with their stabilizer upgrades, improved sound dampening, and new switch options. These keyboards combine classic qualities with innovative features to elevate any desk setup.

